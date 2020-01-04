BidaskClub Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LPSN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.93.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $36.95 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,203 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,042,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 76,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

