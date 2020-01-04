BidaskClub Lowers Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

GWRS stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $281.27 million, a PE ratio of 108.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 193.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,026,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 259,107 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 227,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

