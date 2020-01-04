Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.86 ($13.78).

BYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

BYG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,190 ($15.65). 144,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 858.50 ($11.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

