Bigbom Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. Bigbom has a market cap of $133,215.00 and approximately $101,233.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bigbom has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.05899774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

BBO is a token. It launched on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,947,891 tokens. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Hotbit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

