Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

