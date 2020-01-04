BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought 165 million patients under coverage with access to Belbuca so far in 2019, beginning with 7 million in 2018. The company’s efforts boosted the drug’s sales and the momentum is expected to continue in 2020. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. However, given the lackluster performance of Bunavail, BioDelivery has decided to reduce spending on the drug. The company’s portfolio and pipeline may face severe competition as these target a highly genericized and crowded market.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 1,676,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,742. The stock has a market cap of $525.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 38,461 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $262,304.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,422.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 556,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,294,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,415,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 155,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

