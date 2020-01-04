BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,495.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,891 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 70,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,564. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

