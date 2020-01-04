BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLINERX LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIOLINERX LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.34% of BIOLINERX LTD/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

