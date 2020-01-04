Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $527,841.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Altcoin Trader. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $527,841.00 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00384760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00109171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,808,205 coins and its circulating supply is 4,778,659 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Nanex, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.