BitWhite (BTW) Price Tops $0.0007

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $24,358.00 and approximately $12,299.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

