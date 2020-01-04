BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. High dependency on consumer discretionary spending, increasing costs and a slowdown in unit development plan are potential headwinds affecting the company’s growth. Inflationary cost pressures, labor costs and expenses related to development of its off-premise sales have added to the woes. Notably, estimates for the current year have been revised downward over the past 60 days. However, BJ’s Restaurants’ various strategic sales-building initiatives, including menu innovation and enhanced loyalty program are likely to drive growth. Additionally, BJ’s Restaurants is confident about bolstering sales through apps and digital platforms, given heavy investments in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on BJRI. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.02. 255,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

