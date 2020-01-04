Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,846 shares of company stock worth $311,288. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

