BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst stock opened at GBX 493 ($6.49) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 453.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 475.06. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.53 ($7.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $193.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10.

Get BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst alerts:

About BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.