Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

BCC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.

BCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 228,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $40.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $310,686.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,645.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 7,286 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $275,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,861. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 126,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,081,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 66,682 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

