Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.64

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.64 and traded as high as $71.76. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 20,710 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

