BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of BPMP opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

