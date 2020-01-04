Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $4.17 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

