BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

BNTGY stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

About BRENNTAG AG/ADR

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

