Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of BHF opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

