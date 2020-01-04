Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 444,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $849.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $1,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.