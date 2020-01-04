Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $867,369 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

