Brokerages Expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for inTest.

Get inTest alerts:

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

INTT opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. inTest has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTest (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.