Brokerages Expect Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ earnings. Neos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neos Therapeutics.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOS. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOS stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.