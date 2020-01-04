Brokerages Set $20.00 Target Price for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DSSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $8,908,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

