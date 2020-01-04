Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Target Price at $3.80

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

GSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 320,622 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 175,121 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at $363,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

