Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Price Target at $44.25

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,701,160.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,054.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 220,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.75. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

