Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.36.

BIP stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

