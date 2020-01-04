Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Shares of BBW opened at $3.15 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.