Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

