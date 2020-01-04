Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Cabot Microelectronics from an a rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.75. 205,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,118. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $89.50 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 151.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,539,000 after acquiring an additional 287,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,503,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 273,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 114,464 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

