Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cabot Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

COG opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

