Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company with producing properties mainly in the continental U.S. Cabot have lost 24.3% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S Exploration and Production industry, which has decreased 19.7% over the same period. Being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles. The company has cut its annual production growth guidance to 17% from 20% previously. At the same time, it raised full-year 2019 capex view at the mid-point to $810 million, from a prior view of $800 million. Struggling with lawsuits & denied a water permit, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline Company is likely to be delayed substantially or cancelled. Considering these factors, Cabot is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.52.

COG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after buying an additional 7,386,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after buying an additional 4,302,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $43,843,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

