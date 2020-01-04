Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 1-Year High at $253.05

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $253.05 and last traded at $251.03, with a volume of 14123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

Get Caci International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International during the second quarter worth $24,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caci International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caci International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.