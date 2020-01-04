Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CADE. Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,121.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Insiders bought 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

