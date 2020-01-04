CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.57

Shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 150444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $508.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CAI International by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CAI International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

