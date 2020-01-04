Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

CLBS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 81,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,870. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

