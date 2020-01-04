Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.61

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.61 and traded as high as $23.73. Caleres shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 13,443 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $960.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 240,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Caleres by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 134,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

