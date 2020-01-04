California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 311,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 215,343 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 208,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

