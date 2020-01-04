Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $258.27

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $258.27 and last traded at $258.27, with a volume of 26796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.95.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average of $235.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

