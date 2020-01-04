CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CannTrust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Shares of CTST stock opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.88. CannTrust has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CannTrust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CannTrust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

