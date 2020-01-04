Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Capitala Finance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 20th.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 132,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,868. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This is a boost from Capitala Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capitala Finance by 119.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

