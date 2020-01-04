CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.71

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. CapitaLand had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 30.76%.

CapitaLand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.