Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

CPRI opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Capri has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Capri by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

