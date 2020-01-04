Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.61% and a negative net margin of 660.66%.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

