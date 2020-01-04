Carebit Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 100.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Carebit has a market capitalization of $21,051.00 and $2.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carebit has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009760 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003152 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005923 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,968,787 coins and its circulating supply is 143,575,707 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

