Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Carolina Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.44.

CARO stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. 111,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $116,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,178 shares of company stock valued at $849,069. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carolina Financial (CARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.