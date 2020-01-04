Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

CVNA stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 984,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.13. Carvana has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $99.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,576,000 after acquiring an additional 846,994 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Carvana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

