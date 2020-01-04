Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $140,088.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

