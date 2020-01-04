Castle Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Castle has a market capitalization of $93,567.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00589996 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000918 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001004 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,303,559 coins and its circulating supply is 15,914,025 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

