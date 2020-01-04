Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE CSLT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,795. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,059 shares of company stock worth $210,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,202,805 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,815,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

